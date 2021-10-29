UPND abolished tuition, exam fees

0

UPND abolished tuition, exam fees

2022 Budget Highlights as presented by the Finance Minister, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane on 29th October 2021.

(Compiled by Lupupa Mwila MBA FCCA FZICA)
Theme: Growth, jobs and taking development closer to the people

• 30 000 teachers to be recruited in 2022
• PTA fee, tuition fees and exam fee to be abolished for Secondary Schools
• Government to construct 120 Secondary Schools in 2022.
• Inflation target rate 6-8% by mid-2023
• Constituency Development Fund to be increased to K25.7m from K1.6m
• 11 000 health workers to be recruited by the government.
• New agricultural support program 2022-2023 which translates into production and productivity.
• Rural Electrification to receive K362m in 2022
• PAYE tax free from K4 000 to K4500
• Importation of desks banned
• PSV licences to be renewed every 5 years and not annually as per previous trend
• Visa fees reduced by 50%
• Teacher , pupil ratio to reduce
• 10% export duty on Maize scrapped with effect from 10 November 2021.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. PF looters to find sanctuary in UPND
  2. Watch PF activities in Northern province
  3. Desks and uniform making contracts for youths, says HH
  4. Here is another UPND foot soldier who almost died
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *