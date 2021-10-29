UPND abolished tuition, exam fees

2022 Budget Highlights as presented by the Finance Minister, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane on 29th October 2021.

(Compiled by Lupupa Mwila MBA FCCA FZICA)

Theme: Growth, jobs and taking development closer to the people

• 30 000 teachers to be recruited in 2022

• PTA fee, tuition fees and exam fee to be abolished for Secondary Schools

• Government to construct 120 Secondary Schools in 2022.

• Inflation target rate 6-8% by mid-2023

• Constituency Development Fund to be increased to K25.7m from K1.6m

• 11 000 health workers to be recruited by the government.

• New agricultural support program 2022-2023 which translates into production and productivity.

• Rural Electrification to receive K362m in 2022

• PAYE tax free from K4 000 to K4500

• Importation of desks banned

• PSV licences to be renewed every 5 years and not annually as per previous trend

• Visa fees reduced by 50%

• Teacher , pupil ratio to reduce

• 10% export duty on Maize scrapped with effect from 10 November 2021.