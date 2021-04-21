UPND accuses police of shooting mourning members

At about past midnight Police officers surrounded UPND mourners in Ndola attending the funeral of a member Brian popularly known as COACH and said they had been informed of an UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY by UPND.

Lawyer and Ndola Central Aspiring candidate Frank Tayali challenged the law enforcers to charge the mourners because the police had no right whatsoever to disturb mourners.

In the process the Police who were under instructions started firing members in the leg and started to tear gass.

We want to condemn such behavior by the Police because when PF have funerals we don’t hear of such things. They mourn in peace and actually the police are there to protect them. Why can’t the Police protect UPND members?

UPND MEDIA TEAM

