UPND accuses World Bank of campaigning for PF

WHILE we appreciate the World Bank’s mandate for developing countries such as Zambia, we are deeply disappointed that the world’s respectable organisation has opted to campaign for Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front ahead of the 2021 general elections.

It has come to our attention that coordinator for a World Bank sponsored Project called ‘Keep Girls in School (KGS), Mulenga Mutale is busy campaigning for Mr Lungu contrary to the mandate of the organisation and the objective of the KGS project.

As UPND Youth wing with presence everywhere in Zambia, we are very disappointed that Mr Mutale is busy campaigning for Mr Lungu and the ruling party during his on-going tour of schools in the Northern province. Mr Mutale is blatantly abusing his office as KGS project coordinator.

At Kampamba village near Mbesuma bridge and Chimba village which are both in Mungwi District, Mr Mutale was telling villagers to vote for Mr Lungu in the 2021 general elections. He openly told the people that Mr Lungu shall take care of them with funding from the World Bank.

In light of the above, we demand that the World Bank in Zambia comes out clear to indicate whether its mandate now includes partisan political campaigns for Mr Lungu and the ruling PF. If not, why must Mr Mutale abuse his office by engaging in active partisan politics as a World Bank representative?

