UPND alliance resumes campaigns

UPND ALLIANCE RESUME CAMPAIGNS
BY Darius Choonya
The UPND Alliance has with immediate effect resumed their campaign activities.
Last week, the alliance had the announced the suspension of campaigns following the death of First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.
Speaking at a briefing held in Chilanga, UPND Secretary General Batuka Imenda says it is in order for the Alliance to resume campaign activities because an election is a constitutional matter.
Mr. Imenda however says the alliance will not hold the campaigns on Dr. Kaunda’s burial day on July 7, 2021.
