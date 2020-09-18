UPND and by-elections

UPND WITH BY-ELECTIONS.

By Hon Don Mwenda.

Kindly be reminded that all UPND needs is to scale up on the number of votes in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces.

UPND is fighting a brutal regime ready to abuse government offices and state resources just to make sure they win an election. UPND is fighting a regime of individuals who have amassed so much wealth at the expense of a tax payer and as a Party we are not in a race of who spends more or less but we feel our Politics is that of exchanging ideas. F.Y.I money, relief food, compromised judicial system and a weak police service during BY-ELECTIONS disadvantage the opposition,but surprising enough it is those we feel are elite that don’t understand how such factors make it difficult for the opposition to win.

You are not entitled to your opinion. You are entitled to your informed opinion. No one is entitled to be ignorant.

If someone isn’t what others want them to be, the others become angry. Everyone seems to have a clear idea of how other people should lead their lives, but none about his or her own.

Today we have loosing candidates analyzing the UPNDs failure to win byelections when they themselves lost in a general election. Facts are that a byelection is very difficult to win as opposition than a general election, Cde Romeo Kangombe can attest to this.

To the majority Zambians out there, we only have one Zambia and it all belongs to us equally. Let no one make you feel less than Zambian than them.

2021 is not about Don,HH or the UPND but it is about making the right decision which will see a better Zambia we all wish for. We are in a democratic dispensation and the majority carry the day. We shall not force our way in but a decision of us having the instruments of power will be made by the majority Zambians. In a case where the majority rule in favor of the PF then it will be a clear indication that Zambians are happy with the high cost of living the PF have subjected us to.

In conclusion let us all respect the decisions made by the people who voted in the just passed byelections because it is their democratic right.

To my brothers and sisters plus the leadership in the UPND it’s high time we understood why Politics in other languages are called IFIKANSA FYA CHALO.

My question to all those criticising UPND for its loss, what are we not doing right?

Have a good day.