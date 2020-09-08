UPND asks Lukashya to reject PF

*PRESS RELEASE*

*LUKASHYA SENDS PF ON ITS KNEES FOR* *MAKING THEM POOR*

REALITY has now hit the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) as the party is now coming to terms with the fact that it has been rejected by the Zambian people.

Zambians no longer want anything to do with PF because they have suffered enough at the hands of this corrupt and uncaring government.

The call in Lukashya wherever one goes is “twanaka, kabaleya naba filwa. Tulefwaya uyo wine umulimi HH”.

‘We are tired. Let them go they have failed. We want HH the farmer to help us with agriculture’.

The call for change is so strong and PF has been left with no alternative but to kneel down before traditional leaders and residents and beg for a vote for their unpopular candidate George Chisanga.

A survey done in Lukashya revealed the strong call for change. That change is a call to vote for HH the man they feel has tolerated enough and stood the test of time, a clear indicator of his true commitment to lead and manage the country for people to live a better life.

UPND Lukashya Constituency parliamentary candidate Davies Mulenga popularly known as ‘Big Mule’ is a household name with massive support compared to the PF candidate, who is not only unpopular but also adopted by a party that has afflicted hunger, poverty and joblessness on the people of Zambia.

Mr Mulenga has promised to deliver the seat to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and prove to him that the people of Northern Province are citizens of Zambia ready to embrace everyone regardless of the tribe of their political party leader.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*