UPND Kasenengwa candidate dies

The UPND Allaince candidate for Kasenengwa constituency in Eastern province has died.

See statement by the alliance spokesperson Thabo Kawana below:

It is with great sadness and sorrow that I announce the death of the Upnd Kasenengwa Parliamentary candidate Mr Titus Mitti.

Our prayers go out to his family and the greater family of the Upnd Alliance during this great time of difficulty and pain.

MHSRIEP.🙏🏾