UPND CEO sued for boarding ZAF plane

UPND Chief Executive Sued for boarding ZAF plane

By Hannock Kasama

UPND Secretary General BATUKE IMENDA has been sued for allegedly boarding the Zambia Air Force -ZAF- helicopter free of charge.

Mr. IMENDA has been sued by BWALYA MALAMA, a Zambian citizen, who claims that the UPND Secretary General flew to KASAMA by a ZAF helicopter during President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s recent working visit to Northern Province free of charge.

Mr. MALAMA claims that Mr. IMENDA flew to Northern Province on August 11, 2022 by ZAF helicopter as President HICHILEMA’s advance party.

He claims the use of a ZAF helicopter allegedly by Mr. IMENDA devoid of payment amounts to abuse of public assets.

Mr. MALAMA is seeking a court order that Mr. IMENDA must pay for his recent trip to Northern Province using a ZAF helicopter.

This is according to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court.