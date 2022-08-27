UPND CEO sued for boarding ZAF plane

People have time
UPND Chief Executive Sued for boarding ZAF plane
By Hannock Kasama
UPND Secretary General BATUKE IMENDA has been sued for allegedly boarding the Zambia Air Force -ZAF- helicopter free of charge.
Mr. IMENDA has been sued by BWALYA MALAMA, a Zambian citizen, who claims that the UPND Secretary General flew to KASAMA by a ZAF helicopter during President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s recent working visit to Northern Province free of charge.
Mr. MALAMA claims that Mr. IMENDA flew to Northern Province on August 11, 2022 by ZAF helicopter as President HICHILEMA’s advance party.
He claims the use of a ZAF helicopter allegedly by Mr. IMENDA devoid of payment amounts to abuse of public assets.
Mr. MALAMA is seeking a court order that Mr. IMENDA must pay for his recent trip to Northern Province using a ZAF helicopter.
This is according to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court.
COMMENTS
There is no offence in any citizen catching a ride on a government vehicle ; be it a police , army vehicle or ambulance. Or even presidential jet.
We all pay for the ride through taxes. It belongs to all of us , the public
Sue him I his personal capacity for knowing committing a crime but failing to make PF pay for the use of Public Resources
I have just seen some pictures of Winter Kabimber disembarking a ZAF helicopter when he was PF Secretary General. What manner of hypocrisy is this?