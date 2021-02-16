UPND convention was fake, says PF

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THE UPND CONVENTION FAILED TO PASS THE LITMUS TEST OF DEMOCRACY
The Patriotic Front (PF) predicted that the United Party for National Development (UPND) convention would be nothing but a facade, a sham and we have been vindicated.
The secrecy surrounding the UPND convention to the extent of blacking out the media and accrediting Civil Society Organisations aligned to the Opposition party was most unfortunate. It confirms what we have always said that there is no semblance of democracy about UPND.
We still wonder why the UPND constitution has always been a highly guarded secret document. We still wonder why the UPND leadership did not tell its membership that it had introduced a life presidency clause in its constitution to serve Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s narrow interests. We are also aware that the UPND constitution has been amended to kill intraparty competition. To date, UPND members are still confused as to who was elected and how.
We have said this and wish to repeat that the UPND is a dictatorship in the Opposition. It is Mr. Hichilema’s personal to holder club. This party has no capacity to conduct free and fair intraparty elections.
Zambians have seen yet again that the Opposition party can never be an alternative to the Patriotic Front (PF). The have no alternative transformational agenda to that of the Patriotic Front ( PF). While UPND, in collusion with Civil Society Organisations aligned to it, specialises in armchair criticism and promising Zambians ‘a car in every garage and chicken in every pot’. As they go about misleading themselves, PF remains firm on translating its vision into tangible programmes of action. PF is working hard to ensure the Vision 2030 becomes a reality. We can confidently state that their is no manifesto better that the social contract the people of Zambia have with the PF.
It is a shame that UPND lined up CSO monitors who have been lined up for adoptions as Members of Parliament such as GEARS. On this score, we are challenging the UPND to explain why it took them three (03) days to count 1000 convention votes. We want to believe these results were rigged especially that there was no transparency in the election of leaders.
Issued by:
Sunday Chilufya Chanda
Media Director
Patriotic Front
COMMENTS
Iwe chanda,ask the owners of the convention to tell you the number of ballot papers they had to count.shame upon you
All political parties are likely to hold fake ones. Sir quickly show them and hold a genuine one.
Pf shut up and hold your own internal elections, at the moment you don’t even qualify to pass a comment, you have been beaten, go yo yours and show us tumone Kabili
Sundays Chanda’s pumpkin head will burst with envy, jealousy and malice.
UPND has shown PF what it means to be organised even in the midst of the pandemic and watermelon headed Chanda can believe what he has seen!!
PF should focus on redeeming themselves as a violent party that has failed to develop the country and pay terminal benefits to workers than pointing fingers at UPND. Surely as party in Government they should have better and more important things to do that trying to micromanage the UPND. I understand the frustration of PF. UPND has outsmarted them because they were unable this time around to sponsor candidates to cause confusion in UPND.
PF. There are so many political parties in Zambia. Sometimes try to talk about other parties such as Rainbow Party, EEP, FDD etc. What is your business in UPND? Go to the convention and show the nation how it is supposed to be done. Nyumba yana neba ikutekeni nfine?
Some people will burst from hatred! just say Congrats! and move on.
Its the tradition of black Africans and worse Zambians to condemn anything instead of putting all the energies on developing and helping poor Zambians who feed once a day. We even condemn what Jesus did to save mankind.