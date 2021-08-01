UPND demands burning of phoned inserted among ballots

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.
ILLEGAL CARGO FOUND ON PLANE CARRYING BALLOT PAPERS MUST BE PUBLICLY DISPOSED OF.
We are demanding that the illegal articles or merchandise found on the plane delivering election ballot papers for the August polls be clearly isolated and publicly disposed of as a means to affirm our collective commitment to a free, fair and transparent election.
It is unacceptable, that foreign, undesignated material can be loaded and transported on the same plane carrying sensitive election material without proper declaration or knowledge of both the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), as well as all other process observers, including political parties’ representatives.
We urge the ECZ to work and collaborate with political party representatives and ensure that the consignment of illegal merchandise which was dispatched alongside ballot papers be disposed of publicly and without a fuss.
Issued: Anthony Bwalya
UPND Presidential Spokesperson
1 August 2021
COMMENTS
The best that can be done is to destroy the phones. They are not part of the procurement. They should be destroyed because the they should have computer programmes when activated to mark the ballots. That is what is is giving PF the confidence that they will win
THOSE ITEMS MUST NOT LEAVE THE AIRPORT.
THEY MUST MUST BE BURNT B4 THEY GROW LEGS AND DISAPPEAR.
PLEASE DO NOT REST ON THIS ONE.
UOND are fucking killers and murderers bafikala