UPND disturbed by yet another porn scandal in government

*LUNGU AND HIS PF REGIME ARE A CURSE TO ZAMBIA AND SHOULD ALL RESIGN IMMEDIATELY AND CALL FOR FRESH ELECTIONS*

*What my ministers do and say represents me, said Edgar Lungu at one occasion*

The country has once again waken up to another huge scandal which is typical of the entire PF leadership of Edgar Lungu and his regime.

The pornographic video of Education Minister David Mabumba seen fondling his private parts in a video call with an unidentified female accomplice is yet again one of the lowest moments in our country’s history, which claims to be a Christian Nation.

The country is currently facing huge challenges from jobless youths, ZESCO power outages to economic meltdown and many more other unprecedented problems and, one would expect those in leadership would be preoccupied with finding solutions to the problems, but they are just looting public resources while producing and sharing pornographic materials that corrupt our youths, the very people they claim they want to empower. Empower them with immorality?

The Ministry of Education in particular is such a key ministry with lots of unemployed teachers, no education opportunities for our youth, and generally a poor learning environment, yet, the Minister is busy amusing himself with a member of his body.

Everything about Edgar Lungu’s government is a curse to the Zambian people and they have no moral right to continue presiding over the country’s affairs even for another day or week. They must go!

Ordinarily, we would have called for the dismissal and arrest of Mabumba alone, but we know under Edgar Lungu, this minister is also innocent until proven guilty, so such cannot happen as he keeps protecting those with bigger scandals of stealing public resources. On simple and unverified allegations, Mayors of major cities are suspended, but Ministers with corruption cases before court, still appear in parliament representing the people through the state. What kind of country has Zambia become?

To us, it is the entire PF government that is completely morally bankrupt and must all resign immediately, so that the country can have a fresh start under a new leadership.

What message can Edgar Lungu and anyone in the PF tell the Zambian citizens with such ungodly, wicked, reckless and mentally sick behaviour?

Edgar Lungu is on record as saying that what his ministers say and do represents him, so all the immorality and wicked behaviour of his ministers and PF leadership represents him.

Lastly, we call on the genuine clergymen and women in the country to pray for the PF leadership to spare the little remains of the country as the vacate the office.

*Patrick Mucheleka*

*UPND Deputy Secretary*