UPND goes to court over latest ECZ tricks

The UPND has applied for leave to commence Judicial Review proceedings against the ECZ and the Attorney General regarding the ECZ’s illegal decision to, among other things, undertake electronic registration of voters, to effect a new voters register and to shorten the voter registration period. The basis of the UPND claim is that aside from being illegal, the ECZ’s actions are unreasonable and will result in the disenfranchisement of voters. The UPND has assembled a formidable legal team comprising Hon Jack Mwiimbu of Muleza Mwiimbu and Co, Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Co, Milner Katolo of Minler and Paul Advocates, Marshal Muchende of M Associates and Christopher Mundia of CL Mundia and Co given the gravity of the matters for the Nation.

