UPND has achieved more in 5 months than what PF achieved in 10 years – HH

By Mark Ziligone:

President Hakainde Hichilema says the UPND administration has managed to achieve more in five months than what the previous administration failed to attain in the in 10 years they held office.

President Hichilema says his administration has paid some retirees who were NOT paid for the past 20 years.

The Head of State adds that within Five months he has been in office; He has managed to implement the free education policy that He promised the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema was speaking when he toured some markets with UPND Kabwata constituency aspiring candidate Andrew Tayengwa in Lusaka’s Kamulanga area.

He urged the electorate in Kamulanga to consider voting for Mr. Tayengwa in the forthcoming Kabwata by election slated for February 3.

The President said voters should vote for a UPND candidate to further development in the area.