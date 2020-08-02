UPND has become too reluctant – Analyst

RECENTLY HELD LOCAL GOVT BY-ELECTIONS SHOW RELUCTANCE OF THE UPND IN ITS STRONGHOLDS

By Balewa Zyuulu

A political analyst Mwila Bwanga says the recently held local government by-elections in various parts of the country have shown how reluctant the main opposition UPND party has become in its strongholds.

In the just ended by elections, the Patriotic Front won 10 of the 15 by-elections held in North-Western, Western and Luapula provinces out of which 8 are in UPND strongholds.

Mr. Bwanga tells Phoenix News that the result from the election must be an eye-opener for the opposition political party to do more grassroots mobilization if they are to stand a better chance of winning the 2021 general election.

He explains that while the ruling pf have done their homework in the opposition stronghold, the UPND seem to concentrate only at the presidential level ignoring the importance of grassroots mobilization.

PHOENIX NEWS