UPND has just failed, says Mwila

Davies Mwila says UPND has no agenda to develop the country but has only agenda to fix former government leaders.
Mwila says so far UPND has failed to prove how and what PF stole hence resorting to harassment and intimidation.
Mwila says PF left the economy better that it is under the UPND
COMMENTS
David Mwila is a jester. The UPND has done very well so far and achieved much more for Zambia in just several months than the pf did in so very many years. All those who stole must face the full extent of the law. Bo hiding behind ‘vengeance,’ ‘tribalism,’ etc, etc.