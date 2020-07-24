UPND has no quarrel with Chitimukulu

THE MWINE LUBEMBA PARAMOUNT CHIEF CHITIMUKULU.
As Provincial Chairman for UPND in Northern Province Iam appalled at how some people can be so desperate as to drive a wedge between our Supreme Bemba Chief and the leader of UPND PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema whom Iam privileged to have come to know as a humble person and a gentleman too, whom I can vouch for and doubt whether he’s even capable of uttering such abominable words from his mouth.
As Chairman of the Province under him , if that was the official position of the Party, I would be the first one to oppose that detestable stance but In all fairness I verily believe that HH cannot adopt such a stance , far from it
Let me assure the Paramount Chief MWINE LUBEMBA that as his sons and daughters in UPND we’ll continue to accord that which is due to him and enjoy our cordial relationship with him especially in my case which I value so much….for me Iam like a son to him and he knows I cannot succumb to such abomination.
Hakainde Hichilema is his subject and son whom I believe has no issues to settle with him as was the case when he rose to the occasion during the time he was blocked from ascending to the throne.He made sure he marshalled enough support among the UPND Mps and the general membership to oppose what the MWINE LUBEMBA was subjected to until under pressure the power that posed a threat to the Paramount Chieftainship succumbed and he eventually ascended to the throne to which HH can claim a stake for having put up a vigorous campaign to achieve and that is still the position.
He holds him in high esteem and he’s confided in me as such…..Nothing has changed and nobody should even contemplate doing that which is retrogressive…I stand to be the witness.
Let me also take this opportunity to advise my fellow citizens to be level headed as they comment on this issue which they don’t even understand its genesis.
Nathan Ilunga
UPND Chairman
Northern Province.
COMMENTS
Thank Ilunga privately advise him that he is our paramount chief and the only one currently talking and writing academia articles freely but for public consumption. Therefore what ever he posts and says will always prompt a reaction, most of which border on demeaning the very chieftainship Zambians must uphold in high esteem & respect.
Well said Chairman Ilunga yours is exhibiting good leadership and guidance on sensitive matters. The people drawing the Chitimukulu into mediocre politicking are the ones wishing to erode his esteemed leadership of Lubemba. I have ever believed that his “council of elders” provide wise counsel for him that he does not get swayed by any Jack and Jim. However there is need for a statement from his palace to calm Zambians for as this propaganda aligning with him suggests that Mwine Lubemba supports tribalism and a divisive agenda! His weakness is staying mute while his subjects are imposing “NO GO” areas to his chiefdom! I am watching and listening as this saga continues to unfold.
Pf is so desperate. If they are popular why are they so desperate?