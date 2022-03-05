UPND is playing dangerous, warns Nevers Mumba

UPND PLAYING DANGEROUS

…recognise lack of patience on people you promised – Nevers

By Fanny Kalonda

MMD president Nevers Mumba says Zambians must tighten their belts for the increment in commodity prices as a result of the increase in prices of fuel.

He also warns the UPND government that there is no way that “you can manage people that have been promised something with silence”.

“Our colleagues in the UPND would be playing with a dangerous thing if they do not recognise the lack of patience on the people that have been promised,” he stresses.

Mumba says the increase in fuel prices would directly impact on the cost of living for Zambians.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live programme, Mumba challenged the new dawn administration to explain to Zambians why it has raised the prices of fuel.

He said if people do not understand what is going on they would not cooperate with the government.

The Energy Regulation Board recently announced an increase in the pump prices of petroleum products by K2.12 per litre for petrol and K2.61 per litre for diesel, while the price of kerosene has remained unchanged.

“The increase is definitely going to impact immediately and directly on the living conditions and cost of living on Zambian people. That is the truth of the matter. And we have heard certain explanations made about why the increment has been made. The Ukraine and Russia war seems to be highlighted in the mix of this increment. But whatever it is, I think that from the last increment that was made, adjustment that was made it was not clear that every month they will be reviewing the cost of fuel based on the circumstances until they find an equilibrium where they can settle that this agrees with the level of the economy. I want to make it very clear, Zambians must tighten their belts now with the increased fuel. Everything will go up. Sugar will go up. Mealie meal will go up,” he warned.

“I am not saying that we should keep quiet. We should point out that why have you raised the prices of fuel because by raising the prices of fuel, you are now making the lives of Zambian people extremely complicated first of all, to find a job is complicated. Very few people have money in their pockets. The issue is for government to give answers. When UPND was in opposition, they raised issues with everything. It’s not that they did not fully understand the reasons why the prices were going up. It was because they wanted the government then to explain to the people in the way that they understand. Why the prices are going up! Us the opposition, all we are asking for is for the UPND to come in the position of authority and say this is the position of the country and this is what we are doing about it for the interest of the Zambian people.”

On the doctors that were protesting on Tuesday demanding to be employed, Mumba said the UPND would be playing with a dangerous thing if they do not recognise the lack of patience on the people that were promised jobs.

He said the delay in fulfilling promises especially the ones in the budget without a proper explanation is a dangerous move by the government.

Mumba said the medical doctors were working on the government assurance that they were going to be given jobs as stated in the 2022 national budget.

He advised the government that there was no way they can manage people that have been promised something with silence.

“The doctors are working on government assurance that they were going to be given jobs. It is in the budget for this year that their expectations, that their unemployment, will be dealt with. We would like to advise the people that were demonstrating that there is a process. And also to advise government that there is no way that you can manage people that have been promised something with silence,” Mumba stressed.

“Our colleagues in the UPND would be playing with a dangerous thing if they do not recognise the lack of patience on the people that have been promised. So I would like to believe that they are as aware as everybody that the delay in fulfilling the promises like this especially if they are contained in the budget, any delay without a proper explanation of the why the delay is taking place, is a dangerous move on the side of government. So we urge government to move quickly on the fulfillment of this promise. And if there are any problems they are finding, they must immediately and quickly communicate it to the people that are concerned.”

Mumba has also urged the UPND government to create a communication machine that is going to produce a constant assurance on the promises made to Zambians.

“It is important that the UPND government creates a communication machine that is going to produce a constant assurance and continue to repeat the promise that ‘we are going to get this done’. It might take us a bit of sometime and the reason why is ABC and D. Government must put everything aside and create a communication system to help Zambians,” said Mumba.

“At the end of the day there will be frustration. This is why we insist as MMD that the success of any government is a good communication system that explains every point to the people. I read today that the doctors wanted to match to State House to go and make their case there. But police did not give them a permit or something to that effect. But I think the question should be, why do they want to go to State House if they have already seen the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health? Is it because they have not seen the result that they wanted? Is the communication effective or is it the lack of effectiveness of communication? I think to us, we think that, time must be communicated to the people involved.”