UPND Lusaka youths accused of sleeping on duty

Matomola a very active member of the party has been held at Chelstone police for 8 days now what are you doing about it? A few weeks ago our chairman here in Ndola was arrested for what police claimed unlawful assembly it took as 24 hrs to mobilize a full battalion and the rest is history. Our president in 2018 was posed for an illegal arrest over the ZAFFICO issue Ndola members responded and the writings are on the wall. Why does it take long for Lusaka people to help its leaders? Last month Mr William Banda was attacked, this month Charmaine Musonda was attacked by know PF cadres. What kind of youths do we have in Lusaka who can’t protect its leaders? “Awe bane this is to much” we want to see our fellow youth comrade Matomola released from illegal detention or let them take him to court for a fair trial.

Luckson Chisenga

Ndola District Youth Chairman

#Team Manenga