UPND MDC alliance has been widely accepted in Luapula

Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati has said the UPND Alliance is now widely accepted by the people of Luapula Province who are eager for change.

Speaking during a mobilization meeting attended by scores of residents in Kawambwa to drum up support for the UPND Alliance, Mr Mutati said it was encouraging that the people across Luapula were geared for change as they are rallying behind the UPND Alliance and its presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Mutati said he was confident that the UPND Alliance will not get an embarrassing vote in Luapula Province this year as victory was fast approaching.

He said all candidates under the UPND Alliance in the province will not get the second spot but will have a resounding vote in their favour by the people.

And Mr Mutati said the UPND Alliance will have a walk-over task to address all the challenges the people of Zambia are facing economically because of the high calibre of experts under the alliance.

©️MDC MEDIA TEAM