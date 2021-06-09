•••••After murdering the UPND member, PF thugs wrapped him in the PF regalia to disguise him as a PF Member. That’s how the police have now twisted the story.

*STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

*Contact*:

Lawrence Mwanza

Copperbelt Provincial

Spokesperson

*UPND MEMBER MURDERED IN NDOLA.*

————————————–

A United Party for National Development (UPND)member has killed in Ndola District.

The District leadership is shocked to learn of the death of our identified member who was murdered by known PF cadres in Ndola’sTwapia area during the weekend.

We are however very disappointed to hear how both the PF and Zambia Police have decided to twist the truth by claiming that the deceased is a PF member when in fact not.

What transpired is that a group of boys comprising both PF and UPND members were drinking beer together when an argument started amongst the PF members. In the course of the argument,a fight started and it was the UPND member who tried to rescue the person who was being beaten in the fiasco and who eventually managed to run away.

To the surprise of the onlookers, the same man who had run for his life, came back with a knife which he then used to stab the UPND member in the neck. Our member became unconscious and was rushed to the nearest police station where he died.

We are therefore very disappointed to hear both the Copperbelt Police Commissioner and the PF Ndola District Chairperson misinforming the Nation, accusing UPND who are the victim, to be murderers. We challenge the PF to name their member who was killed and show the nation where the funeral is being held. Most importantly, the Police Command must always take time to investigate cases before issuing statements without facts. We are also officially inviting the Police Commissioner to attend the burial of our slane member which will take place on Wednesday, 9th June, 2021 so that the record is set straight.

This unfortunate incident which resulted is very saddening in that a life has been lost.

By now and under normal circumstances,the PF Ndola District Chairperson and the Copperbelt Police Commissioner should have issued a public statement regretting this development and setting the record straight.

Issued by//

Mr. Joseph Phiri

Ndola District

Chairperson

*(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM*