UPND mourns Lukuku

Lusaka_ 31st October 2020

*MESSAGE* *OF* *CONDOLENCES*

We have learnt with sorrow the death RPP President James Lukuku.

President Lukuku died at UTH after a short illness.

We shall remember President Lukuku as a fearless politician who gave all for the liberation of this country.

Mr.Lukuku’s dream was to see a people-driven constitution in Zambia.

Apart from his fight for the rule of law and safeguarding fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens , President Lukuku looked foward to the collapse of the evil Bill 10.

We shall remember President Lukuku for his commitment to unity of purpose towards achieving a dream for a better Zambia.

He was a freind to the UPND family and hoped that one day, President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND family would redeem the millions of Zambians from abject poverty.

As UPND , we have lost a comrade.We have lost a freedom fighter .We have lost a progressive thinker and we have lost a fearless politician.

We shall miss his fearless political life.

On behalf of the UPND , and on my own behalf , I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

We pray that God consoles bereaved family members during this trying moment .

Issued by :

Stephen Katuka

*UPND* *Secretary* *General*