UPND mourns Lukuku

Lusaka_ 31st October 2020
*MESSAGE* *OF* *CONDOLENCES*
We have learnt with sorrow the death RPP President James Lukuku.
President Lukuku died at UTH after a short illness.
We shall remember President Lukuku as a fearless politician who gave all for the liberation of this country.
Mr.Lukuku’s dream was to see a people-driven constitution in Zambia.
Apart from his fight for the rule of law and safeguarding fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens , President Lukuku looked foward to the collapse of the evil Bill 10.
We shall remember President Lukuku for his commitment to unity of purpose towards achieving a dream for a better Zambia.
He was a freind to the UPND family and hoped that one day, President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND family would redeem the millions of Zambians from abject poverty.
As UPND , we have lost a comrade.We have lost a freedom fighter .We have lost a progressive thinker and we have lost a fearless politician.
We shall miss his fearless political life.
On behalf of the UPND , and on my own behalf , I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.
We pray that God consoles bereaved family members during this trying moment .
Issued by :
Stephen Katuka
*UPND* *Secretary* *General*
