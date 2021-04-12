UPND MP Kangombe given suspended sentence

0

UPND MP Kangombe given suspended sentence

It means he won’t be jailed.

ROMEO KANGOMBE GIVEN TWO YEAR SUSPENDED SENTENCE

*Sesheke Central Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe* has been given a two year suspended sentence by the Chinsali Magistrate Court.

Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata who last week found Mr Kangombe guilty of assaulting two police officers handed out the sentencing this morning and ordered the lawmaker to pay a K10,000.

Magistrate Malata told Kangombe that he risks a stiffer conviction should he commit a similar offence in the next two years.

Efforts are being made to have the K10,000 paid to the Court and have the lawmaker released from Chinsali Correctional facility where he has been held since last week.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. UPND MP Kangombe found guilty
  2. Lungu reduces Mukata’s death sentence to life in jail
  3. Soldier confirms having sex with minor
  4. Sesheke MP sees no sense in being MP
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *