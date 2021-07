UPND popularity in Northwestern irritates police

PF unhappy with UPND crowds in Solwezi

Kanganja orders no more distribution of masks

See statement issued by the police

STATEMENT ON NON COMPLIANCE TO PROVISIONS OF THE LAW BY POLITICAL PLAYERS

IT HAS BEEN OBSERVED THAT SOME POLITICAL PARTY LEADERS HAVE TAKEN THE ROUTE OF DELIBERATELY ABROGATING THE ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT AND COVID 19 REGULATIONS UNDER THE GUISE OF DISTRIBUTING FACE MASKS. THEY ARE USING THIS ACTIVITY TO GATHER LARGE CROWDS WHICH ARE TURNING OUT TO BE PROCESSIONS OR RALLIES.

I HAVE THEREFORE DIRECTED THAT NO ONE SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO CONDUCT SUCH ACTIVITIES INCLUDING THE RECEIVING OF POLITICAL LEADERS AT AIRPORTS OR ANY OTHER PUBLIC PLACE.

IT IS ON RECORD THAT DUE TO COVID – 19, ALL GATHERINGS AND ACTIVITIES THAT MAY ATTRACT HUGE CROWDS WERE SUSPENDED BY THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA WORKING IN COLLABORATION WITH THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH. THE GUIDANCE WAS THAT ONLY DOOR TO DOOR CAMPAIGNS SHOULD BE ALLOWED AND WITH NOT MORE THAN THREE PEOPLE. HOWEVER, THIS DOES NOT SEEM TO BE THE CASE ON THE GROUND. I HAVE OBSERVED CONTINUED POLITICAL ACTIVITIES BEING ALLOWED BY SOME REGULATING OFFICERS, THE CONDUCT WHICH IS OUTSIDE THE PROVISIONS OF THE LAW GUIDING THE ELECTORAL PROCESS.

FROM TODAY ONWARDS, I WANT TO SEE TOTAL COMPLIANCE TO EXISTING REGULATIONS, FAILURE TO WHICH ACTION SHALL BE TAKEN ON OFFICERS FAILING TO DO THEIR JOB ACCORDING TO REGULATIONS ON COVID 19 AND PROVISIONS OF THE LAW.

YOU HAVE BEEN TOLERANT FOR A LONG TIME AND THIS TOLERANCE IS BEING TAKEN AS WEAKNESS BY SOME POLITICAL PLAYERS AND HAS RESULTED IN THEM NOT TAKING HEED TO REGULATIONS AND GUIDANCE. I THEREFORE EXPECT POLICE OFFICERS TO USE FORCE IN BRINGING ORDER IN THE COUNTRY. ALL THOSE THAT WILL DELIBERATELY CHOSE NOT TO FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS SHOULD BE DELT WITH ACCORDINGLY.

JUST RECENTLY, A VIDEO WENT VIRAL IN WHICH POLITICAL CADRES WERE SEEN AND HEARD PUBLICLY INSULTING, INTIMIDATING AND RIDICULING A POLICE OFFICER. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE AND I EXPECT THOSE INVOLVED TO BE ARRESTED IF AT ALL THEY ARE NOT YET ARRESTED.

I WANT TO REITERATE THAT UNTIL THE GUIDELINES ARE REVISED, THERE SHALL BE NO ROAD SHOWS, PUBLIC RALLIES OR PUBLIC PROCESSIONS COUNTRYWIDE.

ALL OFFICERS SHOULD ENSURE THAT THESE REGULATIONS ARE FOLLOWED BY ALL POLITICAL PARTIES PLAYERS.

AS ALREADY SAID, REGULATING OFFICERS SHOULD ENSURE THAT POLITICAL PLAYERS AT ALL LEVELS FOLLOW THE PROVISIONS OF THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT AND COVID 19 REGULATIONS. THOSE THAT WILL NOT FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS WILL THEMSELVES BE DELT WITH ACCORDINGLY.

KAKOMA KANGANJA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

ISSUED ON 26TH JULY, 2021