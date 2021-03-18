UPND reduces application fees for adoption

IMG_7331UPND Deputy Secretary General has announced that the party has reduced application fees for councillors to K50 for rural areas and K150 for urban councils.

In making the announcement, Patrick Mucheleka said that the Meanwhile, at the same event, Sylvia Masebo, newly-elected Chairperson Strategy and Mobilisation received 30 defectors from PF Kanyama Constituency.

On 12 August, 2021 Zambia heads to the polls with the two front runners being Hakainde Hichilema of opposition UPND and incumbent Edgar Lungu of PF.

©️Kalemba March 18, 2021