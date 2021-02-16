UPND releases names of elected leaders

All inclusive top national management representing all the provinces

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has elected an all inclusive National Management Committee during the party’s just ended General Assembly.

President Hakainde Hichilema was elected unopposed as announced by the returning officer Judith Mulenga

Former National chairperson Mutale Nalumango got 2051 making her the candidate with the highest number of votes. Patrick Mucheleka polled 2020 to get second position.

Contrary to assertions that UPND is a regional party, the outcome of the general assembly that saw Northwestern, Eastern, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula province having the largest representation in the NMC rendered this notion irrelevant.

Southern Province only has six members in the NMC along with Lusaka, Copperbelt and Western Provinces while Luapula, Muchinga, Eastern and Western are represented by 8 members.

Of the 70 NMC members that were elected, 50 are men while 20 are women.

UPND held a peaceful and democratic convention revealing the traits of good governance that the party has always preached about.

The general assembly was incident free and all elected members have been accepted by party members across the country.

The party leadership

The party leadership used the constitution to manage the whole process starting from the nomination of the candidates to the totalling and later announcement of the results.

The general assembly was held under the theme ” Reuniting and Rebuilding Zambia.

THE election was conducted by an independent body comprising chairperson of the elections committee and returning officer, Judith Mulenga with her vice chairpersons Pamela Chisanga and Macdonald Chipenzi respectively.

The general assembly was held under the theme ” Reuniting and Rebuilding Zambia.

THE election was conducted by an independent body comprising chairperson of the elections committee and returning officer, Judith Mulenga with her vice chairpersons Pamela Chisanga and Macdonald Chipenzi respectively.