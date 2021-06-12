UPND rubbishes fake letter

We have noted a letter circulating, purported to have been authored by President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND, allegedly attacking the works of a civil society organization.

We wish to unequivocally inform the public, that no such letter has or was ever authored, or circulated by President Hichilema, or indeed his support team and staff.

This contemptuous, poorly crafted and fabricated communication by enemies of the people is aimed at detracting and diverting President Hichilema’s focus away from important election issues such as rebuilding the economy and creating jobs, delivering better incomes for families; as well as delivering life-changing public pensions and personal taxation reforms of Zambian citizens.

We wish to emphasize as a matter of policy commitment, that the UPND administration will actively pursue a policy of non interference which will promote and expand the working space of not just the civil society movement, but also the media.

This will be key in enhancing transparency and accountability in the manner that our people’s government will function.

We also wish to thank the civil society movement in Zambia for continuing to espouse and promote principles of good governance, transparency and accountability in our national politics.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

12 June 2021