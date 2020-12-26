UPND rubbishes police threats

ZAMBIA POLICE THREATEN FAMILY OF MURDERED JOSEPH KAUNDA IN DISGUSTING PRESS STATEMENT

The Zambia Police through the spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo have just issued what can be considered to be the most insensitive and disgusting statement we’ve ever seen.

They have sent a warning to the family of slain UPND member Joseph Kaunda, who was gunned down by police on Wednesday.

The police are warning the family not to cause mayhem when burying their loved one tomorrow.

Why do the police assume that the family wants to cause mayhem?

After you murdered their loved one you’re still adding insult to injury?

Why are you sending the same killer officers to man the burial, isn’t that itself a recipe for disaster and confrontation?

Do you expect the family and sympathizers to react well to the killers being present at the burial?

The Police should utilize common sense and stay away from the funeral, let the family bury their loved one in peace and stop provoking them.

These men you killed leave behind wives and children who depended on them as breadwinners. You have robbed them or their lives.