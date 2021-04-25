UPND’ s plans on tax, NAPSA

FACTS ABOUT THE UPND’S TAX/ NAPSA PLANS AND ECONOMIC GROWTH
By: Anthony Bwalya
In order for the economy to grow, there must take place economywide spending – either by government, individuals or both.
Since the PF came into office, they banked on economic growth spurred by excessive government spending, fuelled by expensive DEBT – $23BN and counting.
At the same time, microeconomic spending by individuals has been strangled over the same period – through HIGHER TAXES, unprecedented INFLATION and KWACHA DEPRECIATION.
Today, the PF government cannot spend anymore.
They have exhausted all available spending headroom, with our national revenue base marginal while NO ONE will lend them money.
So, the UPND will look to reenergizing growth by powering microeconomic spending by LOWERING TAXES and “untying” NAPSA resources so that they are available to contributors NOW!
Sceptics are asking the question of where will the money come from to fund such ambitious plans.
Well, here:
1. Win the war against government corruption – this will give us at least $2.5bn per annum
2. Improve tax compliance – this will net us another $2.5bn per year as we curb tax evasion and tax avoidance
3. Streamline government operations so that we achieve more with less – this is projected to net us close to $1bn per annum
4. Restructure and reschedule public debt – this will net as at least $1.2bn per year
When we succeed with these measures, which we absolutely must and we shall, there is no reason we should fail to give Zambian taxpayers and the microeconomy an estimated $1.5bn tax windfall over our first 5 years in office.
Zambians, the UPND has a plan of rebuilding this country by giving the economic power back to you and your families.
#Vote4change
COMMENTS
@ Educated Zambian you’re asking for lecture room theory explanation while in the real daily street life existence only the end result matters! Parties avail general plan overviews and when availed opportunity to form government and budget, then the nation gets details of plan implementation approach and a breakdown clarity of resources mobilization! UPND can have a dream yet to be put into action while PF is at a ten years spent on a dream they have been implementing and needs to be explaining its experienced failure in delivering! The educated Zambians with their different schools of thought by training would spend considerable time arguing analyzing the pro’s and cons!
Anthony you are as shallow minded as the article you have written, is this all you can write to all 18 million Zambians. Can you please substantiate these figures with calculations and well detailed analysis. Zambians especially the educated ones are not so gullibe to buy into this cheap article without any supporting information. It appears UPND is struggling to appeal to the eyes of Zambians, your manifesto is a cut and paste stolen from other peoples minds. Your leader claims to say BALLY is going to fix it, but HOW? and how can one individual fix the economy alone, i thought this requires collective efforts of all the people not only those in Government but also Zambians everywhere they can be found including the diasporans.Ba UPND there is nothing you can tell us IKALENI FYE and wait for your heaviest defeat in August this year. UMO AKAFWA NA BP