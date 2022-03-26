UPND spokesperson buried in a sack

NO TANTAMENI

SIAVONGA UPND OFFICIAL BURIED IN SACK

…as family fails to buy coffin

By Michael Nyumbu

A family of Siavonga district in Southern Province has buried their relative in a sack after they failed to secure a coffin for him.

Byta FM’s Michael Nyumbu reports that a Crocodile attacked Kennedy Sikapano on Kariba Dam about four days ago while people watched helplessly on the shores.

Sikapano, was until his death, United Party for National Development, (UPND) Information and Publicity Secretary for Nanyanga Ward.

His remains were buried Thursday in a Sack.

Siavonga UPND vice Youth Chairperson, Agent Hanchemba confirms the family failed to buy the coffin.

He, however, also blames district party officials assigned to communicate with the Member of Parliament, Darius Mulunda.

Hanchemba says Mulunda had tasked some officials to update him about the search for Sikapano’s body on the Kariba.

He claims the unnamed officials did not communicate with the area lawmaker.

Crocodile attacks are becoming a common occurrence on the Kariba with authorities calling for the cropping of the reptile to reduce the deaths.

Courtesy of Byta Fm radio