UPND to give council workers dignity they deserve

PRESS STATEMENT

OUR COUNCIL WORKERS DESERVE DIGNITY AT WORK.

President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND is saddened and shares the frustrations of council workers right across the country whom the current Patriotic Front (PF) regime have turned into economic destitutes by failing to pay them their salaries for many months.

We note that the financial ruin across our local councils is an indication of the total lack of leadership clarity and discipline by the PF, as well as their blatant disregard for the requirement of the Local Government Act, which demands that at least 5% of all government tax revenues be designated and paid out to councils in Equalization Fund support.

With the functional and financial independence of our local councils under the bureaucratic control and capture of an institutionally corrupt central government under the PF, the failure by government to disburse Equalization Fund support means that councils are no longer able to sustainably pay workers’ salaries or deliver critical public services such as garbage collection and other social amenities.

The UPND is earnestly thanking all council workers for their continued dedication to duty and service under very difficult conditions.

The UPND administration further commits to ensuring that under our decentralization policy, all councils shall have the independence to locally raise and administer revenue, without the interference of central government, while continuing to receive critical local government support as per existing laws.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

23 March 2021