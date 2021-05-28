UPND to go ahead with Kitwe rallies

** Everyone will be wearing a mask

The UPND will go ahead and hold its rally on the Copperbelt on Saturday though Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said officers will not hesitate to stop any gathering that will abrogate coronavirus guidelines.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday directed the police and the Ministry of Health to enforce COVID-19 regulations and guidelines without fear or favour.

But UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo said in an interview yesterday that they will hold their rallies under the new normal.

Mr Nkombo said the Patriotic Front (PF) decided not to hold rallies because it is unable to attract crowds like the UPND.

“We will hold the rallies under the new normal,’ Nkombo said