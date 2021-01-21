UPND to hold general conference on Valentine’s Day

*UPND GENERAL CONFERENCE TO BE HELD ON 14TH FEBRUARY, 2

Lusaka – 21/01/21

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has set February 14th, 2021 as the date on which it will hold its elective General Assembly.

Party Elections Chairman Gary Nkombo says all positions at National Management level, including that of the President are open for contestation.

Mr Nkombo told a media briefing this afternoon that the holding of the convention is a fulfilment of Article 60 of the Republican Constitution.

He added that 1, 500 delegates that would form the Electoral College will include 6 constituency officials; 8 from the district; 34 from Province.

Other voters at the Convention include 30 students from higher institutions of learning, all UPND Members of Parliament (MPs) and 10 members from the Diaspora.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*