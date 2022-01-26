UPND too slow to remove bad eggs from govt – Bishop Mambo

GOVERNMENT TOO SLOW IN REMOVING ELEMENTS OPPOSED TO GOOD GOVERNANCE – BISHOP MAMBO

By Staff Reporter

BISHOP John Mambo has expressed frustration that the new dawn government is too slow in removing elements that are opposed to good governance.

And Bishop Mambo says the attack on the Kasama district administrative officer Beauty Namukoko by suspected UPND cadres is uncalled for.

The Chikondi Foundation president noted that the new dawn government was too slow in removing elements opposed to good governance.

“The recording between Levy Ngoma and the permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba, you may say it is good because they have exposed a wrong and so forth. Supposed I am calling you like I am calling you now, and I am merely talking to you about something that must be done!

So the same people that they have left in those institutions, they are the ones who are exposing even the highest office in the land,” Bishop Mambo said.

“In some countries that is treasonable…to record a conversation between those high officers. We might laugh about it but to record a conversation between special assistant political, who is Ngoma and the permanent secretary!”

Bishop Mambo told President Hichilema that the devil will always be the devil.

“If you are removing a demon and you realise that these people are rejoicing…the other day [Given] Lubinda was saying ‘we will remove this government using our good officers within the system’…” Bishop Mambo said.

He said it was abuse of people’s rights to record their private conversations.

“In this case we are not talking about murdering a person or trying to kill a person and so forth. President HH must know that we are in a hurry, we are praying but we cannot be in the mountains forever. Where there is a sin, remove it. You cannot punish the good and leave the rotten in the system.

The whole system was bad, it was compromised, it was mafia style, they left a lot of money in the system…and they would want to work to ensure that the government fails. Why are you keeping them in the job when there are youths who are can do that job?” Bishop Mambo asked.

He said it was painful to see those that brutalised people still driving government VX vehicles and still occupy high senior positions.

“We are not saying fire them. What we are saying is that for them to reform, transfer them and that will see us enjoy a breath of fresh air,” he said.

And Bishop Mambo supported Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe’s statement that the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and Zambia Police were not acting independently.

Bishop Mambo said he would love to see law enforcement officers working without getting instructions.

He said there were enough police officers and some were still being recruited although there should be a cleansing.

“Because you have some police officers who are just in police uniform but they are civilian, cadres, who had been trained to oppress you and me,” Bishop Mambo said.

He condemned the brutal attack on Kasama district administrative officer by suspected UPND cadres.

Bishop Mambo said an arrest should have been effected immediately the incident happened.

“You can’t do that to your mother. Our culture tells us that when I see your mother, she is my mother regardless of the province she comes from. When I see an old man, he is my father,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said all people were demanding fruits from the new dawn government but such should be done with civility.

“This [Kasama attack] is not the first time it has happened in public, government office. That sends a very wrong message. The President has said he is the salesman number one. He is calling investors to come to invest in the country. Which investor will come when we ourselves are behaving as if we sleep in bars and so on?” Bishop Mambo said.

“You can’t go to demand from a government officer for things that, even if you were to get them, there is a queue and you must follow the channel.”

Bishop Mambo said it was uncalled for and embarrassing for youths to take the law in their hands as they demand benefits from the government.

“Undressing a lady like that is uncalled for. This must be the last time this is happening,” said Bishop Mambo.