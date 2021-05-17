UPND welcomes Luo and her skeletons

IMG_8210
UPND welcomes Nkandu Luo together with her legacy of terrorising institutions of learning and her divisive hate speeches.
Some of the skeletons like ICASA, tribal remarks and many more but can’t we forget about the past. She is best run mate, her CV is very rich and there is no other lady who cam match her achievement.
COMMENTS
