UPND will reinstate Doctor Sampa

U PND ADMINISTRATION WILL REINSTATE DR. SAMPA AS A MATTER OF JUSTICE.

We are dismayed by reports that the PF government has dismissed from the civil service Dr. Brian Sampa, the President of the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia.

We note that the only crime Dr. Sampa has committed is that of standing up for the many doctors whose welfare had come under attack, and still remains under attack, by a brutal regime determined to silence all voices of constructive dissent.

We are urging the government to rescind this careless decision, especially that our public health facilities continue to be a subject of such an acute shortage of health personel.

Furthermore, as a matter of commitment and justice, not only for Dr. Sampa but all public healthcare personel, we wish to emphasize, that Dr. Sampa will be fully reinstated to the civil service, with all arrears paid in full on reinstatement once the UPND forms government.

The UPND administration will prioritize the public healthcare needs of citizens by investing in the training and recruitment of more health personel, as opposed to wasting public money on the procurement of weapons of war to be used to silence citizens.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

7 June 2021