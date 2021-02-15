UPND will transform Zambia

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Presidential Spokesperson
<C> orruption Free – The wealth of this country belongs to all of us. We will make sure no one takes the lions share for themselves.
<H> ard Work – President Hakainde Hichilema grew up as a shepherd boy. All he ever knew and has ever known is hard work. Our people are hardworking, and our government will do the same.
<A> ccountability – When its working well, we did it together. When its not working well, ITS NOT GLOBAL, WE WILL FIX IT
<N> ational Unity – We are all one people; never again must we allow anyone to divide us.
<G> ood Governance – Strong Institutions are the bedrock of Democracy. That is how we intend to govern.
<E> conomic Transformarion – We will deliver the most rapid and radical economic transformation this country has ever witnessed.
#changeiscoming
#vote4change
COMMENTS
information reaching me is that come august 2021 UPND is kissing the ground again.HH kuwayawayafye.Infintu ni Lungu and If UPND wins elections come august 2021 i will cut off my right testicle and donate it to CBU Medical school.