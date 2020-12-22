UPND youths to march to police headquarters

*WE WILL MARCH TO FORCE HEADQUARTERS ON WEDNESDAY, UPND YOUTHS TELL POLICE*

UPND youths say they will turn out in large numbers to offer solidarity to President Hakainde Hichilema when he appears for questioning at the Police Force Headquarters on Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020.

And Mufalali wonders why a trained Police Service could request President Hichilema to help them with investigations when it was in their training to carry out investigations.

Addressing the Press at the UPND secretariat this afternoon, UPND National Youth Chairperson, Likando Mufalali warned that the Police needed to brace itself to face the youths head on.

He said the youths will not allow Mr Hichilema to spend a single night in police cells.

Mufalali stated that the UPND would not allow the PF to take back the country to the One Party State of the UNIP era by eliminating its political opponents.

He also warned that the police would do well to abort any plans of arresting President Hichilema, saying that won’t be accepted by them.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*