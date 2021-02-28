UPND’s Levy Ngoma in road accident

Newly elected *UPND National Management Committee member and former Sinda Member of Parliament Levy Ngoma this morning together with the wife* were involved in a head on collision accident with a truck around Kacholola area along the Great East Road.

The Couple was traveling to Sinda from Lusaka when the accident occurred around 02:00hrs.

Mr.Ngoma whose condition is not yet known is admitted to Kacholola Health facility while his wife is at Nyimba hospital.

Members are advised to visit both victims at facilities of their admission.

