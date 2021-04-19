Use of serpent in government logo questioned

THE snake symbol on the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) logo sparked debate during a dialogue meeting with some delegates linking the emblem with evil.
Some delegates even called for the replacement of the image of a snake curled around a rod or staff.
National Union of Public Service Workers general secretary Grucewell Makondo wanted to know what compelled the authority to choose a snake to be part of the logo.
Mr Makondo proposed that NHIMA should localise the symbol by finding an emblem which symbolises medicine in one of Zambia’s languages instead of the snake.
He said this during a dialogue meeting between the NHIMA and public service unions on Friday.
DAILY MAIL

