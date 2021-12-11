Vedanta Resources choice of director questioned

Vedanta Resources choice of director questioned

I read the announcement by Vedanta Resources that it has appointed Dr. Moses Banda as its Country Director and official Spokesperson.

We may remember that Dr. Moses Banda was Special Assistant for Economics at State House to President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa when Vedanta Resources bought KCM for $25million!

I urge Dr. Banda to decline this appointment for conflict of interests.

The sale of this mine remains one of those unfair transactions against our country.

I submit.

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba by

