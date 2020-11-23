Ventriligia family ignore Supreme Court over Zambezi Portland

By Misheck Moyo

The Supreme Court of Zambia last week dismissed an appeal lodged by Antonio Ventriglia against the Court of appeal Judgment which held that Finsbury Investments Ltd is the majority shareholder of Zambezi Portland Cement Ltd.

Delivering the 76 paged ruling, Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda, sitting with Judge Mumba Malila, and Justice Rhoda Kaoma dismissed the appeal lodged by the Ventriglias with costs.

Meanwhile, Zambezi Portland Chairman, Rajan Mahtani has appointed Phesto Musonda as interim Zambezi Portland Chief Executive Officer.

However some thugs hired by the Ventriligia family

of a named political party have sealed off the plant and refused the Rajan Mahtani team from gaining access to the plant.