Vernon Mwanga mourns RB

TRIBUTE TO OUR FOURTH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT HE RUPIAH BWEZANI BANDA – STATEMENT BY DR VERNON J MWAANGA GOEZ.

The passing of my brother and long time friend Rupiah Bwezani Banda, has devasted me beyond belief. We have been more than close, for more than six decades.

He was a gentle giant, who always opted for friendship as opposed to confrontation. We stood tall together in times of sorrow and happiness. He was an accomplished diplomat and statesman. He looked for positives in people, rather than their weaknesses.

Zambia has lost one of its greatest sons, at a time when his vast experience and knowledge were most needed. We traversed the world promoting and defending Zambia and Africa at large. His passing will leave a vacuum in my heart, which i will live with for the rest of my life. He bravely put up with severe pain during last days of his life like a brave soldier. May the Lord receive him in his Kingdom, forgive him his trespasses and grant him everlasting

peace. His work on earth and legacy, will live on forever.

Lusaka

11th March, 2022.