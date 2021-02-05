Video of the day Katele Kalumba

Former Finance minister Katele Kalumba in good mood
Populary known as Zha Popotwe
Honestly is this news? Please give Katele a break.He is not in Leadership and why do you want to enslave him with your beliefs. VIPs (very important prisoners) earning their leaving from your taxes should be checked NOT KATELE…
Good music,, simply good chikulile music
He is a man who truly loves his villages and tribe, He had good plans for the Bwile people, unfortunately some one became an obstacle in his plans.
Give Katele Kalumba a break. He’s now a private citizen. In other words, he’s a free agent. Let him do as he likes.
What a terrible wizard! Walking on water and tryouts no to hide behind a tiny bush thinking that he was invisible. These fu.ckin Katangese, to hell with all of them!
Abena Nantenda Walushiba Tefwetefwe.
I like the style
Katele actually is related to Koffi Olomide muli banyina abaiche,mother to Koffi.
iyeee uluuse mwebantu. inshiku shilapesha ba headman.
And these are the people who have been governing us…its sad.Stupidity and good mood are two different things…
This witch!!!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
Populary known as Zha Popotwe
Honestly is this news? Please give Katele a break.He is not in Leadership and why do you want to enslave him with your beliefs. VIPs (very important prisoners) earning their leaving from your taxes should be checked NOT KATELE…
Good music,, simply good chikulile music
He is a man who truly loves his villages and tribe, He had good plans for the Bwile people, unfortunately some one became an obstacle in his plans.
Give Katele Kalumba a break. He’s now a private citizen. In other words, he’s a free agent. Let him do as he likes.
What a terrible wizard! Walking on water and tryouts no to hide behind a tiny bush thinking that he was invisible. These fu.ckin Katangese, to hell with all of them!
Abena Nantenda Walushiba Tefwetefwe.
I like the style
Katele actually is related to Koffi Olomide muli banyina abaiche,mother to Koffi.
iyeee uluuse mwebantu. inshiku shilapesha ba headman.
And these are the people who have been governing us…its sad.Stupidity and good mood are two different things…
This witch!!!