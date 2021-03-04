Video of the day: police brutality

2

Video of the day: police brutality

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Video of the day: Zambia police & alcohol
  2. Video of the day: how to roast a monkey
  3. Video of the day Katele Kalumba
  4. Video: PF thugs at work
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Citizen 50 seconds ago

    I totally agree with Kangwa Chileshe’s comments on New Voter Registration. The demand for upgrading the voter register By ECZ was to improve the register. But it’s now very clear ECZ had a plan to aid PF. We demand an independent audit, failure to which we want to have the old voters’ register back, period.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Boyd Masenga 1 hour ago

    Fired that kapokola
    The civilian is simply try to calm down and the bwana slaps him

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *