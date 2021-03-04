Video of the day: police brutality

I totally agree with Kangwa Chileshe’s comments on New Voter Registration. The demand for upgrading the voter register By ECZ was to improve the register. But it’s now very clear ECZ had a plan to aid PF. We demand an independent audit, failure to which we want to have the old voters’ register back, period.
Fired that kapokola
The civilian is simply try to calm down and the bwana slaps him
COMMENTS
