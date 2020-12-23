Video: police carry body of Nsama after killing him

Condolences to the family and friends of the departed. These two were at the wrong place at the wrong time. HH is to blame for all this because he invited a huge crowd to a police interrogation. He should have have appealed to his members to stay away from the police headquarters and nothing like this could have happened. Going forward, dont be used by selfish politicians who want to be in state house by all means. HH’s children are at home and watching DSTV and you want to risk your life by supporting HH who doesnt even care about your life. His only agenda is to be in state house come 2021 by all means. Come 2021 stay indoors. Politics teyabaiche
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
Condolences to the family and friends of the departed. These two were at the wrong place at the wrong time. HH is to blame for all this because he invited a huge crowd to a police interrogation. He should have have appealed to his members to stay away from the police headquarters and nothing like this could have happened. Going forward, dont be used by selfish politicians who want to be in state house by all means. HH’s children are at home and watching DSTV and you want to risk your life by supporting HH who doesnt even care about your life. His only agenda is to be in state house come 2021 by all means. Come 2021 stay indoors. Politics teyabaiche