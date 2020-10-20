Video: Police fighting with Kambwili’s female relatives

Droves of Police manhandling Kambwili’ female relatives
WE SERIOUSLY NEED TO CONSIDER 1O POINTS AND BELOW WHEN RECRUITING POLICE OFFICERS.POSSESSION OF A CERTIFICATE OR DIPLOMA IN LAW, HUMAN RIGHTS STUDIES OR EDUCATION NEED TO BE AN ADDED ADVANTAGE FOR ONE TO JOIN THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE. THERE IS A LOT OF DISCIPLINE AT ZAF, ZNS AND ZAMBIA ARMY BUT WHAT WE SEE AT ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE IS HOOLIGANISM AND CADRES OF POLICE OFFICERS.EVERYONE TIME I SEE A POLICE OFFICER ALL I SEE IS A FACE OF CORRUPTION, BRUTALITY AND INDISCIPLINE.
Days of our lives we did not see this coming. Jehova Jireh………Habbakuk 2 vs 2.
Such uncivilized behavior should be condemned is a so called Christian country. Where are the NGO Church Organizations and opposition political parties. Zambian Government should be reported to the International Court of Justice or the Human Rights Commission. Even the colonialist were civilized in their actions.
COMMENTS
