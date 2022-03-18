Videos: what HH and ECL each side after RB’s funeral

Zambians when we say that we didn’t have leaders in PF some people were refusing, hopefully today you have agreed with us. Last time commonwealth came for dialogue Edgar lungu refused with his rotten leadership and bishops called for dialogue Edgar lungu refused by saying that very no division in Zambia unless you are telling me that the division is in your heads.pure poor leadership from Edgar lungu.
COMMENTS
