VJ disturbed by skewed granting of national Identity cards

STICKING TO CONSTITUTIONALISM AND THE RULE OF LAW IS THE ONLY WAY FOR ZAMBIA. STATEMENT BY DR VERNON J MWAANGA GOEZ. 25TH NOVEMBER, 2020.

The tripartite elections are a few months away. The Electoral process has began in earnest with the issuance of National Registration Cards and the registering of voters. The issuing of NRCs has attracted attention, because of the discriminatory manner in which it is being done. There is a public perception that NRCs are being issued willy-nilly in areas where the ruling pf predominates, therefore disadvantaging areas perceived to be opposition strongholds. This became a partisan issue.

The registration of voters has proved problematic, because at many registration points, including where i vote, the centers opened one week later than the time frame given by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. When they eventually opened, it became clear that they were short-staffed and queues became longer and longer, with potential voters standing in the line for two to three days. It is a matter of fact a was passed by Parliament, providing for continuous registration of voters, but very little effort, if any, has been made to encourage people to continuously register as voters. Every Zambian who has reached the age of 16 years, is by law and right entitled to have an NRC.

Our country has had a history of contested elections and this partly stems from the fact that the current crop of leaders – particularly those in government – don’t seem to understand and recognise the intrinsic importance and value of political dialogue, which has served our country well in the past. Let us face reality. We are all Zambians and have an equal stake in this country. The founding fathers of our country, led by our founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda, left a solid foundation, based on “One Zambia, One Nation”, which has kept our country together for 56 years. This national motto has regrettably undergone major reconstruction surgery in the last few years. Its value has been watered down. This is tantamount to betrayal of those who fought so hard for our independence and paid with their blood and their lives to see One Zambia, One Nation, become a reality.

In the recent past, there have been irresponsible tribal statements by Ministers, which have gone unpunished. We have also had government Ministers who were misled by President Edgar Lungu, to continue in office, after the dissolution of the National Assembly, refusing to comply with a judgment of the Constitutional Court, to repay all the Salaries, allowances, advances and any other monies they may have earned, when they illegally stayed in power. This level of insubordination is unprecedented in the history of Zambia. Do we have different sets of laws for Ministers and ordinary citizens? President Lungu, should have compelled his Ministers to repay the money, back to government. The President instead became part of the conspiracy of silence – at least publicly. Ministers who made tribal utterances were promptly dismissed. I hold this to true, because i was part of that era.

The failure of Bill 10, to achieve the threshold of two thirds of the votes of all members of Parliament, is a sad reminder that we live in a democracy and must learn the discipline to reach out to each other as stakeholders, with a view to arriving at a national consensus. The Constitution of Zambia, is not and should not be treated as a political party document. It is supposed to be a sacrosanct document, which should not be tinkered with at will, merely to satisfy the selfish ego and appetites of individual politicians to stay or overstay in power. Provocative language is being used by government leaders and some opposition leaders. It is the duty of government leaders to set high standards and lead by example by desisting from making wounding tribal and other offensive statements for the sake of our country and its future . Only then, will they have the moral campus to hold the opposition to similar standards. If they fail to do so, we shall regrettably be building a country of “lows” instead of “laws”. We must listen and respect each other, even when we disagree, because democracy accommodates differences of opinion

Women and young people, must take this opportunity to register as voters in large numbers , so that they achieve the Zambia they want to see going forward. Women, the disabled and young people are grossly under represented in the National Assembly and in Local Councils. Zambia is a signatory to the SADC and AU protocols, calling for 50% – 50% gender parity in Parliament, other elective offices and in bodies such as Cabinet. Our numbers of women in Parliament and Local Councils, have been reducing, instead of increasing. At present Rwanda leads the whole world in terms of gender representation in Parliament, Cabinet, Local Councils and Boardrooms of companies. Our women deserve better. Young people should not listen to leaders who keep saying that “you are the future leaders”. They have been saying this for years. For the young people, i can only tell them that “your future is NOW” . All Political parties should bear this in mind when adopting Parliamentary and Local Council candidates in

the elections scheduled for 12th August, 2021.

Lusaka.