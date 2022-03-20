VJ on need for leaders to remember where they are coming from

This wisdom applies to both future and present rulers 👇
WE SHOULD ALWAYS REMEMBER THAT AFTER BEING CAPTAINS, WE WILL REVERT TO BEING SAILORS’ – VJ MWAANGA*
The observations and comments made by Musa Mwenye and many others on the now much publicised ‘hypocrisy’ remark by former President Edgar Lungu after the burial of my brother former President Rupiah Banda are indeed thought-provoking.
An Angolan proverb has a very apt saying that best describes this apparent ‘loss of memory’ for what one might have done to others in the past:
*’The one who throws the stone forgets; the one who is hit remembers forever’*
Is it not indeed intriguing when it is supposed to be the other way around…!
But such is the paradox of life – the biggest complainers are always the stone throwers, who for spme reason, always seem to have the shortest memories.
They often forget the very profound wisdom that is packaged in this old adage:
*’Do not forget what it is like to be a Sailor simply because you are now a Captain’*
When one becomes a Captain, it is because they were once a Sailor. But because we all know that no one remains a Captain forever, we always strive to remember what it is like to be a Sailor, because we will one day revert to that role.
If and whenever we do forget, reality and society will strongly and quickly remind us.
It is never wise to forget what this adage teaches us while we are still Captain.
COMMENTS
If there are issues to sort out we will do that later”. These words spoken by President HH in public to former President ECL should have been spoken in a telephone conversation with him. Just as the invitation to former President ECL to mourn late President Banda could also have been done through a telephone conversation, in addition to the formal invitation through Secretary to Cabinet.
Former President ECL has every right to speak out about the general direction the country is taking. We can probably only disagree about when he does that. Lawyer Musa Mwenye cannot take away the freedom of expression from the former President merely because he lost his job as Solicitor General after President Lungu took office. Secondly, there was no need for President HH to politicise his invitation to President ECL to mourn late President Banda together by doing so publicly. A formal invitation to the former President’s office should have sufficed. Thirdly, it was inappropriate for President HH to publicly tell the former President that ” if there are issues to sort we will do that later” Why did President HH have to publicly say that? Was it to curry favour with members of the public by trying to show to them that he was doing the former President a favour by inviting him? Former President ECL was not under house arrest to be restricted to attend the funeral and to warrant the current President inviting the former President publicly. He should have merely made a formal invitation to the office of the former President through his Secretary to cabinet and limited himself to that. You do not invite a former President and add caveats to your invitation. It was just unnecessary.