VJ on need for leaders to remember where they are coming from

This wisdom applies to both future and present rulers 👇

WE SHOULD ALWAYS REMEMBER THAT AFTER BEING CAPTAINS, WE WILL REVERT TO BEING SAILORS’ – VJ MWAANGA*

The observations and comments made by Musa Mwenye and many others on the now much publicised ‘hypocrisy’ remark by former President Edgar Lungu after the burial of my brother former President Rupiah Banda are indeed thought-provoking.

An Angolan proverb has a very apt saying that best describes this apparent ‘loss of memory’ for what one might have done to others in the past:

*’The one who throws the stone forgets; the one who is hit remembers forever’*

Is it not indeed intriguing when it is supposed to be the other way around…!

But such is the paradox of life – the biggest complainers are always the stone throwers, who for spme reason, always seem to have the shortest memories.

They often forget the very profound wisdom that is packaged in this old adage:

*’Do not forget what it is like to be a Sailor simply because you are now a Captain’*

When one becomes a Captain, it is because they were once a Sailor. But because we all know that no one remains a Captain forever, we always strive to remember what it is like to be a Sailor, because we will one day revert to that role.

If and whenever we do forget, reality and society will strongly and quickly remind us.

It is never wise to forget what this adage teaches us while we are still Captain.