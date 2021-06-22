VJ says next elections will be unusual

VJ WRITES:

The forthcoming tripartite elections on 12th August, 2021, will be held under the most unusual and difficult circumstances. The country is mourning the founding father of our country Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who raised the Presidential bar to a very high level. His contribution to peace in Zambia, Africa and the world, was huge. He had a strong sense of presence in the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU , the Commonwealth Organisation, the Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations Organisation. When he spoke at these Organisations, the whole world listened. His commitment to peace and tranquillity, can at best be matched, but certainly not surpassed. An advocate of non-violence and a disciple of Mahatima Ghandi of India. He was allergic to corruption, tribalism, apartheid and racial discrimination and pursueded all of us in the leadership of UNIP at that time , to embrace the concept of “ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION”. He put this in practice when UNIP got into government in January, 1964, by punishing those who breached these parameters. He has left an indelible mark of committed leadership , which will live on for eternity.

The death of the Chief Justice, Mrs Ireen Mambilima in Egypt , is tragic. She was a humble servant of humility, Justice and decency, which i hope will be emulated by those who come after her. Our country and the Judiciary, have lost a great citizen and lawyer, who committed her life to equal justice for all. She will be missed beyond description. May her legacy live on forever.

The tripartite elections on 12th August, 2021, will be the most unusual we have had since 1964. With public meetings and road shows virtually banned or severely restricted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, on account of escalating 3rd wave COVID new infections and deaths, which are racing out of control . The absence of vaccines, is making the situation worse. How are Presidential, Parliamentary and Local government Candidates going to get their msgs to the voters? One of the ways, is for the Electoral Commission of Zambia, to ensure that the Public Broadcaster -ZNBC, the Times of Zambia and the Zambia Daily Mail, to give equal time and space to all participating political parties, to get their msgs. ZNBC,The Times of Zambia and the Zambia Daily Mail are not supposed to behave as if they are organs of the ruling party. They are owned by the people of Zambia. We want to see genuinely free,fair, democratic, transparent and credible elections, which will meet international standards and whose outcome, will be a true reflection of the will of the people of Zambia. These are difficult times economically and otherwise. Prices of everything-including basic food stuffs are going up every week, the kwacha continues to lose ground against other currencies, the national debt level has become unsustainable, some civil servants and government retirees are not being paid on time -including medical doctors, government hospital pharmacies have runout of medicine and patients are being given prescriptions to buy medicines from private pharmacies. Levels of poverty and suffering among our people, has reached indescribable and unacceptable proportions. The people must vote for enlightened and visionary leaders, who will find durable solutions to these problems, which are depressing and impoverishing our people everyday and take our country to the next level, where it belongs.

Lusaka,

22nd June, 2021.